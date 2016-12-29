Cord-Cutters Dropping Cable Force Networks to Make Hard Choices

One of the best-positioned media giants, Bewkes's Time Warner Inc. had it all: news and sports to attract live audiences, a foothold in new online TV services, and HBO, a profit machine and critical darling. Yet his decision to sell to AT&T Inc. this year for $85.4 billion could be a tipping point. If Time Warner's chief executive officer doesn't see a future for the owner of CNN and TNT as a standalone company, why should anyone else? "Everyone else should be very scared of the implications of this," said Rich Greenfield, an analyst at BTIG Research LLC. "This is absolutely a warning sign for every other media company that the business is changing."

