Continue reading Yahoo's data breaches not expected to derail Verizon deal
The second major hack of Yahoo! Inc. user accounts is unlikely to derail Verizon Communications Inc.'s $4.83 billion acquisition of the tech giant, with investors and the public becoming inured to near-daily disclosures of cyberattacks. Hundreds of U.S. companies fall prey to hackers every year and, in many cases, the data breaches neither hurt bottom lines nor scare away customers for long.
