Consolidated Communications Secures Commitments for Acquisition Debt Financing

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. announced today that it secured a new incremental term loan facility for its pending acquisition of FairPoint Communications, Inc. , an all-stock merger valued at approximately $1.5 billion, including debt, which was announced on Dec. 5, 2016. The Company previously secured underwritten debt financing for the pending acquisition, that in addition to cash on hand and other sources of liquidity, would be used to repay and redeem certain FairPoint debt and pay fees and expenses associated with both the pending acquisition and related financing.

