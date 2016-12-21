China's Huawei Vows to Shake Everything Up in a Tougher 2017
Huawei Technologies Co. pledged to overhaul its culture and rethink the way it conducts business, expecting global uncertainty to mount in 2017 after sales growth slowed.
