China Telecom Spins Off Content Units
China Telecom's sale of several key entertainment assets to a separately run and listed unit reflects the company's more dynamic nature compared with its two peers. The bigger story is that China's telecoms regulator is trying to breathe some life into the nation's big three telcos, though each is responding differently to that call.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|7 hr
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec 22
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov 29
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
|Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Jaweed
|167
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC