CenturyLink to improve service in western North Dakota
North Dakota's Public Service Commission had alleged the Monroe-based communications company violated "quality of service requirements" for telecommunications companies by not addressing problems promptly. Under the agreement accepted Tuesday by the PSC, CenturyLink agreed to boost staffing in the state and earmark $2.6 million for infrastructure improvements that will be completed by the end of 2017.
