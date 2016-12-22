BT Reinvests $360 Million Government Subsidy in U.K. Broadband 40 minutes ago
The U.K. government is clawing back 292 million pounds in subsidies from BT Group Plc to reinvest in spreading super-fast broadband connections to businesses and homes in remote areas. Under a contract with the government, BT receives taxpayer funds to support the rollout of super-fast broadband, with speeds of 24 megabits per second or more, but returns some of the subsidy when more customers than expected take up the service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Fri
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec 22
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov 29
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
|Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Jaweed
|167
|Bell Let's Talk supports community mental healt...
|Oct '16
|Thx CRTC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC