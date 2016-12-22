BT Reinvests $360 Million Government Subsidy in U.K. Broadband 40 minutes ago

BT Reinvests $360 Million Government ...

BT Reinvests $360 Million Government Subsidy in U.K. Broadband

Thursday Dec 22

The U.K. government is clawing back 292 million pounds in subsidies from BT Group Plc to reinvest in spreading super-fast broadband connections to businesses and homes in remote areas. Under a contract with the government, BT receives taxpayer funds to support the rollout of super-fast broadband, with speeds of 24 megabits per second or more, but returns some of the subsidy when more customers than expected take up the service.

