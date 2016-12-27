BT Group PLC (BT) Receives Consensus ...

BT Group PLC (BT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Shares of BT Group PLC have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... 3 hr Lassie 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec 23 Dark Web eh 9
News Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06) Dec 22 Huh 225
News US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi... Dec 22 oy vey such an ally 1
3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru... Nov 29 petershimming 1
News Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw... Nov '16 Cry Louder Pansies 1
Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08) Oct '16 Jaweed 167
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,683 • Total comments across all topics: 277,395,081

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC