AltaGas Townsend gas processing expan...

AltaGas Townsend gas processing expansion gets B.C. regulatory approval

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Guardian

The British Columbia Oil and Gas Commission has given its approval for AltaGas Ltd. to expand and retrofit its Townsend natural gas processing facility in the province's northeast. The Calgary-based company says it will initially cost between $85 million and $95 million to build a second gas processing plant beside one that's operating at the site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Fri Dark Web eh 9
News Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06) Dec 22 Huh 225
News US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi... Dec 22 oy vey such an ally 1
3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru... Nov 29 petershimming 1
News Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw... Nov '16 Cry Louder Pansies 1
Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08) Oct '16 Jaweed 167
News Bell Let's Talk supports community mental healt... Oct '16 Thx CRTC 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,715 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,505

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC