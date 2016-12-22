AltaGas Townsend gas processing expansion gets B.C. regulatory approval
The British Columbia Oil and Gas Commission has given its approval for AltaGas Ltd. to expand and retrofit its Townsend natural gas processing facility in the province's northeast. The Calgary-based company says it will initially cost between $85 million and $95 million to build a second gas processing plant beside one that's operating at the site.
