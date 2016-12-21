AltaGas AltaGas and Government of Alberta Reach Definitive Agreement...

AltaGas Pipeline Partnership and the Government of Alberta reached a definitive Settlement Agreement regarding the termination of the Sundance B Unit 3 and Sundance B Unit 4 Power Purchase Arrangements previously held by ASTC Power Partnership, a partnership between TransCanada Energy Ltd and AltaGas. Under the Settlement Agreement, AltaGas has agreed to contribute 391,879 self-generated carbon offsets and make a total of $6 million in cash payments over three years starting in 2018.

