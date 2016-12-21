A man and woman use their mobile phon...

A man and woman use their mobile phones outside a hotel in Beijing. Photo: AFP

The industry's massive state-backed infrastructure-sharing joint venture is widely expected to conduct its IPO by the end of next year A highly anticipated initial public offering and potential investment from mainland internet giants could give a boost to China's telecommunications industry next year, driving the efforts of its three incumbent network operators to step up preparations for nationwide 5G infrastructure development and launch advanced new services. China Tower Corp, the industry's massive state-backed infrastructure-sharing joint venture, is widely expected to conduct its IPO by the end of next year, a target that was reaffirmed last month by its chairman, Liu Aili.

