A man and woman use their mobile phones outside a hotel in Beijing. Photo: AFP
The industry's massive state-backed infrastructure-sharing joint venture is widely expected to conduct its IPO by the end of next year A highly anticipated initial public offering and potential investment from mainland internet giants could give a boost to China's telecommunications industry next year, driving the efforts of its three incumbent network operators to step up preparations for nationwide 5G infrastructure development and launch advanced new services. China Tower Corp, the industry's massive state-backed infrastructure-sharing joint venture, is widely expected to conduct its IPO by the end of next year, a target that was reaffirmed last month by its chairman, Liu Aili.
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec 22
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov 29
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
|Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Jaweed
|167
|Bell Let's Talk supports community mental healt...
|Oct '16
|Thx CRTC
|1
