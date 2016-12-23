1 Big Reason Sprint Subscribers Might Start Leaving
AT&T customers could bring their wireless bills to Sprint, and it would give them a service plan with nearly identical data allotments for half the price they paid at the two larger carriers. T-Mobile But those earliest takers of Sprint's bill-shredding offer are now facing the fact that the promotional pricing is limited to two years.
