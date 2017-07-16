Zix to Announce Second Quarter 2017 Results on August 1
Zix's financial results will be available on its investor relations Web site at http://investor.zixcorp.com and announced in a press release after the close of NASDAQ market hours on Aug. 1, 2017. All interested parties are invited to hear Dave Wagner , Zix's Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Rockvam , Zix's Chief Financial Officer, review the company's financial results and second quarter business highlights.
