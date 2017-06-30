Warehouse Management System Market Worth USD 2.45 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 14%
Key Players in market are HighJump Software , Oracle Corporation , Manhattan Associates Inc. , Tecsys Inc. , SAP SE ,JDA Software Group Inc. ,LogFire Inc. " Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report on Warehouse Management System Market. The Global Warehouse Management System Market size was valued at around USD 1.15 Billion in 2015 and is expected to cross USD 2.45 Billion at CAGR of around 14% by 2022.
