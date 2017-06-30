Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NAS...

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Receives $108.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

