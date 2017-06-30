Trend Micro Sets up $100m Corporate Venture Fund

Japan-based Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, has set up a corporate venture fund with an initial investment of $100 million for exploring emerging technology markets. This venture fund will allow Trend Micro to nurture a portfolio of startups that are incubating ideas and living at the epicenter of hyper growth markets, such as the Internet of Things , said a statement from the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.