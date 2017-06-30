Stratasys Expands Partnership with Ri...

Stratasys Expands Partnership with Ricoh NZ

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Ricoh will be representing the entire Stratasys products, in addition to the existing MakerBot products, together strengthening the availability of their 3D printing products in New Zealand and driving 3D printing adoption in New Zealand, helping local organisations accelerate their transformation to digital manufacturing and maximise business potentials. Ricoh New Zealand offers added value to the Stratasys partner network with its long-standing experience in offering office imaging, production printing, IT services and document solutions to organisations ranging from government departments and education to enterprise and SMBs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May '17 Anonymous 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
All About Video Converter For Mac May '17 Dara 1
Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ... May '17 Dara 1
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Apr '17 Dara 1
Apr '17 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr '17 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,259 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC