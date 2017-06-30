Stratasys Expands Partnership with Ricoh NZ

Ricoh will be representing the entire Stratasys products, in addition to the existing MakerBot products, together strengthening the availability of their 3D printing products in New Zealand and driving 3D printing adoption in New Zealand, helping local organisations accelerate their transformation to digital manufacturing and maximise business potentials. Ricoh New Zealand offers added value to the Stratasys partner network with its long-standing experience in offering office imaging, production printing, IT services and document solutions to organisations ranging from government departments and education to enterprise and SMBs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.