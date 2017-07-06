Short Interest in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) Declines By 3.7%

Digimarc Corporation was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,589,669 shares, a drop of 3.7% from the April 28th total of 1,651,383 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,316 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.5 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.