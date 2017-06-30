Police: Man Made Bomb Threat Inside Ferndale Bank
Anne Arundel County police on Friday charged an Essex man who they said made threats at a bank in Ferndale. Police said they received several 911 calls around 4:30 p.m. Friday about a man in the BB&T Bank branch in the 7300 block of B&A Boulevard who claimed that he had an explosive device.
