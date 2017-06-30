Police: Man Made Bomb Threat Inside F...

Police: Man Made Bomb Threat Inside Ferndale Bank

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Anne Arundel County police on Friday charged an Essex man who they said made threats at a bank in Ferndale. Police said they received several 911 calls around 4:30 p.m. Friday about a man in the BB&T Bank branch in the 7300 block of B&A Boulevard who claimed that he had an explosive device.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May '17 Anonymous 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
All About Video Converter For Mac May '17 Dara 1
Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ... May '17 Dara 1
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Apr '17 Dara 1
Apr '17 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr '17 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,694 • Total comments across all topics: 282,169,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC