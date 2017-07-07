Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Pegasystems Inc. by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414,440 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 502 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC