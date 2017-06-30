More Crash Bandicoot Games Could Happen

More Crash Bandicoot Games Could Happen

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cinema Blend News

Activision and Vicarious Vision's remake of the original Crash Bandicoot trilogy seems to have paid off with the release of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy . The game has apparently been selling a lot better than Activision anticipated, and this means we could be seeing more of Crash in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cinema Blend News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May '17 Anonymous 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
All About Video Converter For Mac May '17 Dara 1
Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ... May '17 Dara 1
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Apr '17 Dara 1
Apr '17 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr '17 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,890 • Total comments across all topics: 282,248,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC