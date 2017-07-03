Jefferies Group Weighs in on Verizon Communications Inc.'s Q2 2017 Earnings

Verizon Communications Inc. - Analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Mccormack now expects that the cell phone carrier will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98.

