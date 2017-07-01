Critical Comparison: Open Text Corpor...

Critical Comparison: Open Text Corporation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Open Text Corporation and Hortonworks are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitabiliy and institutional ownership. Open Text Corporation has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May '17 Anonymous 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
All About Video Converter For Mac May '17 Dara 1
Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ... May '17 Dara 1
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Apr '17 Dara 1
Apr '17 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr '17 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,698 • Total comments across all topics: 282,185,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC