Crash Bandicoot rescues UK retail market in June

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy was the UK's best-selling boxed game for the month of June, despite only being on sale for two days. In fact it did it comfortably, more than doubling the sales of the second-placed game: Tekken 7 .

Chicago, IL

