Comparing Super Micro Computer
Sigma Designs and Super Micro Computer are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitabiliy. Sigma Designs has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC