Comerica Bank Has $343,000 Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.
Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,577 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.
