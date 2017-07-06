Asure Software Appoints Vice President and General Manager, Evolution
Asure Software, Inc. , a leading provider of Human Capital Management and workplace management software, announced today the appointment of Web Hill as Vice President and General Manager, Evolution. Hill brings to Asure over 25 years of experience in leading large scale operations and transforming businesses within the financial services and HCM sectors.
