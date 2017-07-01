Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 74,965 Shares of Accenture PLC
Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,558 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 74,965 shares during the period.
