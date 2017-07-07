Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc.
Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period.
