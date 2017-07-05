Appian Named a Leader in Digital Process Automation Software by Independent Research Firm

Appian, a leading Low-Code and Case Management platform provider, today announced that it has been named a Leader by Forrester Research, Inc. in the independent analyst firm's "The Forrester Wavea : Digital Process Automation Software, Q3 2017" report. Appian received the highest scores possible in the following criteria in this evaluation: Low/No Code, Product Strategy, Pricing and Ease of Implementation.

