Why Video-Game Stocks Are Surging

Why Video-Game Stocks Are Surging

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.'s chief executive officer, discusses the surge in video-game stocks and the newest gaming consoles. He speaks with Bloomberg's Emily Chang from E3 2017 in Los Angeles on "Bloomberg Technology."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May 17 Anonymous 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
All About Video Converter For Mac May '17 Dara 1
Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ... May '17 Dara 1
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Apr '17 Dara 1
Apr '17 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr '17 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,026 • Total comments across all topics: 281,782,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC