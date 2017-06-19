WhatsApp ends support for Windows Pho...

WhatsApp ends support for Windows Phone 8 and BlackBerry OS this year; Android 2.3.7 in 2020

13 hrs ago

WhatsApp will, as previously announced, discontinue availability for Nokia Symbian S60 users from June 30, 2017. However, it has significantly extended its support for those with Nokia S40 devices by 18 months; those users will now be able to continue using the service until December 31, 2018.

