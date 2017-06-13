Verizon Communications taps former AOL head as CEO of Oath
On Tuesday Verizon closed its acquisition of Yahoo Inc.'s operating business. Verizon has combined the assets from the acquisition with its existing AOL business to create Oath, which will house more than 50 media and technology brands, including HuffPost, Tumblr and Yahoo Sports and Yahoo Finance.
