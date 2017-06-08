Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Position C...

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Position Cut by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 66,418 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 17,190 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

