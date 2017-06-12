Tyler Technologies acquires online dispute resolution company Modria.

In a post published Monday by Bob Ambrogi of LawSites , the two companies announced their union at the end of May. Modria, which was co-founded in 2011 by Colin Rule, the designer of eBay's automated online dispute resolution program, and Chittu Nagarajan, the woman who ran the biggest ODR system in Asia, will become part of Tyler's Courts and Justice Division where it will assist courts in handling their heavy caseloads. According to Ambrogi, Modria is being used by various e-commerce sites, most notably the Rechtwijzer site in the Netherlands, as well as several tax assessors in the U.S. and Canada.

