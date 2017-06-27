Trend Micro launches $100 million venture fund
Bengaluru, June 27 Tokyo-headquartered cybersecurity major Trend Micro Incorporated on Tuesday announced the launch of a corporate venture fund to explore emerging technology markets. With an initial investment of $100 million, this venture fund will allow Trend Micro to nurture a portfolio of startups that are developing ideas and living at the epicentre of hyper growth markets such as the Internet of Things .
