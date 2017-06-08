Top Image Systems Announces Consolidation of the Executive Management Team
Top Image Systems, Ltd. , a global innovator of intelligent content processing solutions, today announced a consolidation of the Executive Management team designed to return the company to profitability and accelerate our plans to transform the business to higher velocity cloud-based process automation solutions, with additional focus on the U.S. market. Yossi Dagan, Chief Financial Officer, has made a decision to pursue other opportunities, however he will remain with the company in a consulting capacity pending the transition of the Chief Financial Officer function to the U.S.; Patti Barton, Vice President of Finance, situated in our U.S. headquarters, will assume interim responsibility as Chief Financial Officer.
