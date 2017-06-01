Thomas E. Walker, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Stock
Tableau Software Inc CFO Thomas E. Walker, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00.
