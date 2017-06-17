The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSG...

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.37 Million

Brokerages expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc. to post $56.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research . Three analysts have provided estimates for The Descartes Systems Group's earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.57 million to $57.94 million.

