The ATM Turns 50: Consumers Demand Innovative, User-Friendly ATM...

As the ATM celebrates its 50th anniversary, a fashion makeover is high on the wish list of consumers worldwide. According to a global online poll of 8,000 consumers conducted by YouGov on behalf of leading global provider of real-time payments ACI Worldwide , easier, intuitive and more secure ways of accessing their bank accounts are a priority for ATM users worldwide: 43 percent of consumers in Italy, 38 percent in Spain and 28 percent in the U.S. want ATMs to offer better and more secure ways of authentication.

