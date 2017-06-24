Synchronoss Shareholder Alert by Former Louisiana Attorney General:...
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 30, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. , if they purchased the Company's securities between the expanded class period of October 28, 2015 and April 27, 2017, inclusive . This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District Court of New Jersey.
