Supermicro Announces Full Portfolio of A+ Server Solutions Optimized...

Dual and Single Socket Solutions Improve Performance and TCO Advantages, Supporting New AMD EPYCi 1 2 7000 Series Processors with 32 "Zen" Cores and 64 Threads /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. , a global leader in compute, storage and networking technologies including green computing, announces new dual socket servers and upcoming single-socket solutions supporting AMD EPYCi 1 2, the latest AMD family of high-performance processors. Supermicro announces availability of 1U and 2U Ultra dual-socket A+ Servers, architected to deliver unrivaled performance, flexibility, scalability, and serviceability required for demanding Enterprise mission critical environments and workloads.

