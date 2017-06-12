Streamline Health Q1 top line down 11...

Streamline Health Q1 top line down 11%; shares ease 8%

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Streamline Health Solutions Q1 results : Revenues: 5.9 ; SAAS: 1.4 ; Net Loss: ; Loss/Share: ; Quick Assets: 3.6 ; CF Ops: . CEO David Sides says, "Our first quarter financial performance was as previously communicated, with a decline in revenue from Q4 of 2016 based primarily upon the anticipated revenue attrition of approximately $0.5 million combined with the negative net effect of selling our Scheduling solution suite while adding code auditing services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May 17 Anonymous 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
All About Video Converter For Mac May '17 Dara 1
Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ... May '17 Dara 1
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Apr '17 Dara 1
Apr '17 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr '17 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC