Streamline Health Q1 top line down 11%; shares ease 8%
Streamline Health Solutions Q1 results : Revenues: 5.9 ; SAAS: 1.4 ; Net Loss: ; Loss/Share: ; Quick Assets: 3.6 ; CF Ops: . CEO David Sides says, "Our first quarter financial performance was as previously communicated, with a decline in revenue from Q4 of 2016 based primarily upon the anticipated revenue attrition of approximately $0.5 million combined with the negative net effect of selling our Scheduling solution suite while adding code auditing services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC