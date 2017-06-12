Streamline Health Q1 top line down 11%; shares ease 8%

Streamline Health Solutions Q1 results : Revenues: 5.9 ; SAAS: 1.4 ; Net Loss: ; Loss/Share: ; Quick Assets: 3.6 ; CF Ops: . CEO David Sides says, "Our first quarter financial performance was as previously communicated, with a decline in revenue from Q4 of 2016 based primarily upon the anticipated revenue attrition of approximately $0.5 million combined with the negative net effect of selling our Scheduling solution suite while adding code auditing services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.