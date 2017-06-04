Share Repurchase Program Announced by Radware
Radware announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program, which allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares on Tuesday, April 25th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases.
