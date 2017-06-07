Secureworks Corp (SCWX) Given Hold Ra...

Secureworks Corp (SCWX) Given Hold Rating at Barclays PLC

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

's stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the technology company's stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May 17 Anonymous 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
All About Video Converter For Mac May '17 Dara 1
Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ... May '17 Dara 1
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Apr '17 Dara 1
Apr '17 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr '17 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,207 • Total comments across all topics: 281,614,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC