SeaChange International (SEAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

SeaChange International announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of by $0.12, Morningstar.com reports.

