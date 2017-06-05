SAIC Awarded $404 Million Task Order to Support the U.S. Army Software Engineering Directorate
Awarded under the GSA One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract vehicle, the task order has a one-year period of performance, four one-year options, and work will be performed in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. "SAIC has supported the SED mission for more than 20 years, and we are proud to continue to deliver support for a project like America's Army, GoArmy Edge and Transportable, Reconfigurable, Integrated, Crew Trainer ," said Jim Scanlon, SAIC senior vice president and general manager of the Army Customer Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC