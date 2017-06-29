Ready to Roll Out! StarCraft : Remastered Arrives August 14

The award-winning RTS classic and Brood WarA expansion have been modernized with 4K Ultra High Definition graphics, enhanced audio, new matchmaking and leaderboard systems, and more Pre-purchase and receive three exclusive building skins for StarCraft: Remastered , as well as a co-op commander and three iconic portraits for StarCraft II the terrans, protoss, and zerg like never before in StarCraft A : Remastered , a lovingly crafted modernization of the award-winning sci-fi real-time strategy game from Blizzard Entertainment, which launches worldwide on August 14. Grizzled StarCraft veterans and new commanders alike can now pre-purchase the game through the online Blizzard Shop and receive some exclusive in-game rewards.

