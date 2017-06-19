Photos: 8 high-profile sex scandals that made news
Phaneesh Murthy was sacked as IGATE President and CEO for having a relationship with a subordinate employee and a claim of sexual harassment. He was removed from Infosys in 2002 following another sex scandal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Comments
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May '17
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC