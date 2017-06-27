Petya ransomware attack: Five questions answered

Cyber-security expert tells Al Jazeera the latest attack appears to be more serious than a similar incident in May. A major cyberattack via a ransomware virus dubbed Petya has caused widespread disruption across the globe, affecting power grids in Ukraine to hospitals in the United States. Technology experts are scrambling to prevent more damage following the attack, which experts say bears the hallmarks of Wannacry ransomware, which also caused major problems in May. Al Jazeera has spoken to Gavin Millard, the technical director at Tenable Network Security, a US-based cyber-security company specialising in spotting vulnerabilities in networks, to find out more about the latest cyberattack and how serious it is.

